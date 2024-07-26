HARRINGTON, Del. - Governor John Carney recognized many students from across the state on July 25 for their dedication to environmentalism. DNREC announced the 2024 Young Environmentalists winners as middle schooler Charli Rose Evans and high schooler Melisa Velasquez, at the Delaware State Fair. Rose is currently a fifth grader at Laurel Elementary School and Velasquez is a senior at Sussex Central High School.
"I am amazed every year by the dedication, knowledge and energy these young environmental leaders bring to the table as they work towards a better future for Delaware, as well as our planet. This year’s honorees are a fifth grader who has been practicing self-sustaining farming practices since kindergarten and a high schooler with a long list of environmental honors and activities, from fundraising to benefit pollinators to a winning essay that put her in touch with state legislators," said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. "We also celebrate our three top young anglers from our annual Youth Fishing Tournament, which teaches our youth not only the excitement of catching a fish, but also the pleasure of seeing it swim away, in an act of conservation."
The program recognizes Delaware students whose actions have helped protect, restore or enhance our natural resources by initiating an innovative project, practicing environmental stewardship, increasing public awareness or demonstrating environmental ethics.
The top anglers of the 2024 Youth Fishing Tournament were also honored with trophies. The statewide and Sussex County winner was Brody Spencer, 12-years-old, of Dagsboro, who took top honors for the second year in a row by catching 5.71 pounds of fish in Ingrams Pond.
The tournament is held annually on the first Saturday in June. More information is available at de.gov/yft.