DELAWARE- Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities Friday, June 7, to honor former State Representative and Wilmington City Councilman Joseph Di Pinto on the day of his funeral.
"Tracey and I were saddened to hear about Joe Di Pinto’s passing. He was one of the best – a real gentleman and an effective legislator and advocate for Wilmington." said Carney.
Governor Carney and Di Pinto were from Claymont. The governor referred to him as a "good friend and mentor."
"He was a fiscal leader for the state government and I learned a lot from him while I was Secretary of Finance," said the governor. "Our hearts go out to Pat and Joe’s family and friends. We are keeping them in our thoughts."