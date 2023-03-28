WILMINGTON, De – President Biden ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 31, 2023 as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Delaware Governor John Carney has also ordered both the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 31, 2023, and issued the following statement:
“Today we saw yet another senseless act of gun violence in a place where children should feel safe: their school. As President Biden said this afternoon, this is a family’s worst nightmare. We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like what we saw today. Tracey and I are praying for the families of the victims, their many friends, and the communities that have been upended by this violence.