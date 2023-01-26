Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West wind 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Waves 3 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Lower Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 7:00 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating a small vessel, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&