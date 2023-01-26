DELAWARE - In a presentation on Thursday, Delaware Governor John Carney proposed his Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Carney says the budget was developed over the last six months, and is based of projected revenue for the state. Throughout February and March, he says the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) and Bond Bill Committee will hold hearings to discuss the budget items with various agencies and advocates. In April and May, the JFC will review the proposals, which will be passed and signed by June 30th, just in time for the FY 2024 to begin on July 1st.
Carney discussed how the old 98% rule, where a budget could use up to 98% of projected revenues, put Delaware in an economic bubble. Now though, he says the rules are changed. This ties in to his plan for financial stability, despite a forecasted 0% revenue growth in FY 2024. Carney says the financial plan:
- Fully funds the Rainy Day Fund, which has yet to be touched since it was started
- Uses less than 98% of the states revenue
- Targets budget growth to the projections
- Fully funds the Budget Stabilization Fund, setting aside $18.9 Million
- Allocates $664.7 million in cash to the Bond and Capital Improvements Act
The first big idea Carney touched on was tax relief for middle class Delawareans. In the budget, the standard deduction will be increased by 75%, to $5,700 for single people or $11,400 for joint filing, and the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) will be increased to 7.5% of the federal credit.
This also helps tax simplification, allowing almost 50,000 filers to switch to standard deduction and 20,000 will have their net liability reduced to zero or get EITC refunds. Carney says that 80% of benefitting residents will have their adjusted gross income below $75,000.
Other highlights include the previously announced teacher raise, which would be 9% for all teachers and 3% for all public education workers, plus a $15 million increase in opportunity funding. Carney notes that a similar 3% to 9% pay increase will take place for other state government employees, with the lowest paid employees getting the highest raises, with a new $15 minimum wage for state employees.
Further State Employee investments include $143.2 million for Group Health Insurance Plan shortfall, and $51 million invested to Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB), with is in accordance with Executive Order 52.
Carney also touched on Early Childhood Education investments, including a $10 million Purchase of Care Rate Increase, expanding Purchase of Care Eligibility, Doubling of the Early Childhood Assistance Program (up to $12 million) and $3.9 million investment that lowers the preschool student/teacher ratios as per House Bill 33. The state will also be investing $8 million in the Preschool Development Grant .
For the environment, there is $10 million dedicated to Aglands Preservation, $7.5 million for Shoreline and Waterway Resiliency, $10 million for Open Space, and $26.2 million for clean water-- on top of $53.4 million dedicated to it from federal funding.
$619k will be put aside for the Tree for Every Delawarean program (TEDI) $2.9 million for the Lead Assessment and Remediation program.
There is a total of $50 million dedicated to economic development, which is comprised of $25 million for the Strategic Fund, $10 million for Site Readiness, $10 for University Graduation Lab Space (UD, DSU, DTCC), and $5 for the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund.
Further investment is done for the State's universities, which includes a $1.4 million increase for the First State PROMISE Scholarship, a $4 million increase for the SEED scholarship, and a $1.7 million increase to the DSU INSPIRE scholarship.
$1.5 million will be invested into the Joint Engineering Program to promote engineers within Delaware, and $60 million for deferred maintenance, capital improvements, and technology upgrades at UD, DSU, and DTCC.
Another big part of the budget is the state's largest ever investment in housing of $101.5 million, which will be divided among several affordable housing funds and $60 million in ARPA funding. This includes the Landlord Mitigation Fund and funding to support a tenant's right to representation.
There are also school renovation and improvement funds, as well as small businesses & infrastructure funds, safe and stable community funds, and "building a strong foundation for our state" funds included.
Further budget details can be found on Delaware.gov.