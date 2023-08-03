enivronment

BEAR, Del. - Delaware governor John Carney signed multiple pieces of legislation on Thursday with the goal of tackling climate change in the first state.

According to the governor's office, the work builds off of the decades of effort by different state agencies who have been prioritizing Delaware's climate. In 2021, governor Carney developed a Climate Action Plan, and is now implementing these recommendations.

The governor's office says the pieces of legislation signed on Thursday do the following: