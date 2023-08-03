BEAR, Del. - Delaware governor John Carney signed multiple pieces of legislation on Thursday with the goal of tackling climate change in the first state.
According to the governor's office, the work builds off of the decades of effort by different state agencies who have been prioritizing Delaware's climate. In 2021, governor Carney developed a Climate Action Plan, and is now implementing these recommendations.
The governor's office says the pieces of legislation signed on Thursday do the following:
- House Bill 99: Lays out targets to reduce net emissions by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
- House Bill 10: Sets targets for purchasing electric school buses.
- House Bill 11: Ensures large commercial buildings are equipped for solar installation.
- House Bill 12: Expands the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program
- SS 1 for Senate Bill 103: Amends Delaware code to make it easier to bring EV chargers into residential areas.
- Senate Bill 170: Commitment to study offshore wind with neighboring states and PJM.
- SS 1 for Senate Bill 7: Expands the Delaware State Energy Office.