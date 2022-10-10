Delaware Governor John Carney held a ceremony on Monday as he signed into law a number of bills that were approved by the General Assembly
House Bill 419 bans the use of deceptive techniques during custodial interrogations of minors. House Substitute 1 for House Bill 264 and House Bill 462 create new protections for victims of abuse. House Bill 311 strengthens protections for individuals with disabilities under the Delaware Equal Accommodations Law. Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 240 prevents landlords from knowingly renting units with an infestation of bed bugs. Senate Bill 322 ensures equal access to diaper changing stations in public restrooms. Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 151 makes it easier for youth in long-term foster care to take driver education classes and to obtain a driver’s license. Senate Bill 286 creates New Castle County neighborhood Improvement Districts.