WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation has sworn in Delaware Governor John Carney as a member.
The Council says that Chair Sara C. Bronin administered the oath of office Thursday. Carney's term on the council will go until June 2025.
“I thank President Biden for appointing Delaware Gov. John Carney to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation,” Bronin said. “The governor has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to historic places, equitable growth, affordable housing, and climate action, and I am confident he will meaningfully contribute to the ACHP’s efforts to modernize federal preservation policy to address these intersectional issues.”
Carney was born and raised in Delaware, says the council, and has been serving as Delaware's governor since 2017. Before that, he served as Delaware's single member in the U.S. House of representatives.
“As governor, I took an oath to ‘respect the right of future generations to share the rich historic and natural heritage of Delaware,’ and I’m honored to bring that commitment to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation,” Carney said. “It’s important we preserve our nation’s history for future generations. I look forward to joining the important work of connecting the past to the present by promoting preservation programs and the sustainable use of our country’s resources. I’d like to thank President Biden for this opportunity to serve, and for his administration’s ongoing effort to strengthen our communities.”
Carney is the Governor Member of the Council, they say, the first one be sworn-in since 2010.