DELAWARE- Governor John Carney has announced his nominations for key judicial positions in Delaware. According to his office, Carney will nominate Thomas Pedersen as the judge at the Court of Common Pleas in Sussex County. The position was left vacant after the Honorable Kenneth Clark Jr. retired. Pedersen has a background as a criminal defense attorney. Pedersen's legal career includes roles as a prosecutor and a conflict attorney, alongside volunteer contributions to the legal community.
Governor Carney also announced he plans to nominate Candace Holmes, a family law practitioner, as Family Court Commissioner in Kent County. Holmes would succeed the retiring Honorable David Jones. According to Carney’s office, Holmes has a background in family law and has previously served as a Deputy Attorney General in the Family Division of the Delaware Department of Justice.
In addition to these new nominations, Governor Carney will renominate Judge Mardi Pyott and Commissioner Francis Mieczkowski for additional terms in Kent and New Castle Counties, respectively. Judge Pyott has been a Family Court Judge in Kent County since 2000. Commissioner Mieczkowski has served as a Family Court Commissioner since 2020 and has a background as a Deputy Attorney General specializing in juvenile delinquency. Governor Carney expressed his confidence in the nominees, highlighting their qualifications and dedication to serving Delaware's judiciary. The nominations will be submitted to the Delaware State Senate for consideration.