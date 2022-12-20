BALTIMORE, Md. - On Tuesday December 20th, Governor-Elect Wes Moore announced that he has appointed Senator Paul Pinsky as the Director of Maryland Energy Administration and Mollie Byron as the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.
Moore says, “Paul and Mollie are two lifelong community leaders who I’m so eager to have join the administration–Maryland is better off because of their work, and will benefit greatly because of their continued service.”
According to Governor-Elect Moore's office Paul G. Pinsky has had a long career serving in the Maryland General Assembly along with almost 30 years as a chair person of the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs committee in his final term. senator Pinsky served on the Maryland Climate Commission since the beginning and has successfully support many energy efficiency laws.
Governor-Elect Wes Moore office says, Mollie Byron has had a long career in public service which her focus is on making government inclusive and accessible. Currently Byron serves as the Director of Government Accountability for Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Bryon has also played a key role in combatting the Covid-19 crisis in Prince George's County.