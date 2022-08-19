ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced an agreement to advance a major dredging project at the Port of Salisbury Friday that he claims will provide long-term economic and environmental benefits for the state and the region.
“I’m pleased to report that thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, we are moving forward with the dredging of this port,” said Governor Hogan. “The dredging material will be beneficially used and re-used, and the project will provide for local wetlands restoration, and the creation of vital wildlife habitat. I want to thank our team at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, along with our partners in Wicomico County, the City of Salisbury, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for working together toward this collaborative solution.”
A new memorandum of understanding between the state's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Wicomico county provides 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port to be used on DNR's Deal Island Wildlife Management Area, per Hogan's office. The say that the material they dig up will be used to restore wetlands, preserve natural habitats, and protect infrastructure along the Manokin River to keep pace with rising sea levels.
The office says that the Port of Salisbury is Maryland's second largest port and transports more than $200 million in goods.
“As the second largest port in our state, the Port of Salisbury is critically important to our economy, and was at risk due to a severe need for dredging,” said Secretary Jeannie Haddway-Riccio, of the Department of Natural Resources. “This unique partnership is allowing us to complete this necessary project while using the dredge material to the benefit of our wetlands and wildlife.”
The office says the governor was joined for today’s ceremony by leaders of the Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wicomico County, and the City of Salisbury.