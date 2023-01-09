ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced that 1,800 Maryland workers will receive support from the Jobs That Build Initiative.
According to the State, the initiative, which was introduced last October, consists of more than $11 million in grants that are meant to remove real-world barriers to careers in infrastructure and help keep pace with capital projects being funded by record levels of federal and state investments.
“As anticipated, the Jobs That Build Initiative is successfully addressing a critical workforce need for infrastructure workers in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “The pandemic has changed the way we work and for this critical industry that cannot provide the flexibility that other industries can, this policy is a proven way to recruit and retain the workers who will rebuild our state and country.”
According to the State, the initiative offers employers up to $10,000 per employee, which allows them to offset housing, childcare, and transportation costs. They say the grant money can also be used to offer sign-on and retention bonuses for new and existing employees, as well as necessary worker training programs.
To date, more than 40 employers in all 24 of Maryland's jurisdictions have been awarded funds, says the State, and the Department of Labor will still accept applications on a first-come, first serve basis. They say the Governor recommended an extra $15 million for the program in the upcoming Fiscal Year budget.
“Expanding opportunity and creating innovative solutions to our modern workforce challenges has been a top focus of the Maryland Department of Labor,” said Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. “I’m thrilled to report these impressive results in just the first three months of the initiative and fully believe this policy will continue to create many long-lasting careers while also helping us stay on track with our important infrastructure projects.”
Jobs That Build is the newest piece of the state's ongoing workforce development and training initiatives, they say, and in September the Governor announced that the state had reached a record 12,000 apprentices statewide.
In March, Hogan announced that Maryland would be the first state in the nation to remove the requirement of a four-year degree for thousands of state jobs, says the State, which has led to a 41% yearly increase in non-degree hires as well as becoming a model for other states and employers across America.
More information on the Jobs That Build Employer Fund—including the application and information on how to apply—can be found here.