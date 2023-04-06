MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced that Maryland will be awarding almost $92 million to expand high-speed internet access to around 14,500 homes across the state.
The funding comes as a part of the Office of Statewide Broadband's Connect Maryland initiative, which is meant to close the digital divide. The state says that the Connect Maryland initiative has provided 35 awards to various Internet Service Providers and local jurisdictions to construct new broadband networks to service unserved households.
“Internet access is essential for Marylanders to have a pathway to receive critical information, be involved with their communities and participate in the local economy,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “These awards help ensure that the infrastructure exists to make Maryland more equitable.”
Using the state's funding, projects will invest more than $143 million to connect communities as remote as homes in the mountains of western Washington County to areas in more densely populated jurisdictions in the state, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, says the state.
The Office of Statewide Broadband, which is part of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, expands infrastructure and increases digital equity through its programs. The office says that it is working to make sure all Maryland households have internet access.
Since the office was created in 2017, the state says that it has invested over $270 million to accomplish its goals, reaching an estimated 52,000 previously underserved homes and businesses statewide.
“Broadband is the utility that will determine economic outcomes in much the same way water and sewer systems have been for the past 150 years,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “Full participation in the digital economy is essential for resolving inequities for countless Marylanders and the Office of Statewide Broadband is committed to closing the digital divide.”
The office received federal planning grants for the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program and the Digital Equity Act program in 2022, which they say will be used to develop a framework for identifying unserved and underserved broadband regions throughout the state, and provide resources to increase access to technology and education.