DELAWARE- Delaware Governor John Carney has ordered the state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities until sunset on Saturday. This directive comes in honor of Robert J. Voshell, a former Senate Majority Leader, Korean War veteran and lifelong public servant, coinciding with the day of his internment.
“Bob was a true public servant who loved his family and his community.” said Governor Carney, “He always put the needs of his constituents and the community first. He was a real gentleman and a strong leader who was a pleasure to work with."
Voshell, remembered for his extensive service to the state and community, began his journey in public service while still in high school. He was chosen as a member of the Boys State in 1950 and 1951. Voshell's career spanned over four decades at the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, culminating in his retirement as the director. According to the governor, his commitment to public service extended beyond his professional role. He was involved with organizations such as Bayhealth, People’s Place, Carlisle and Houston Fire Companies, and the American Legion Post 3, among others. Additionally, Voshell was a dedicated member of the Avenue United Methodist Church.