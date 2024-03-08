Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST SATURDAY TO NOON EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal and tidal areas of central and southern Delaware and New Jersey. * WHEN...From 3 AM EST Saturday to noon EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The upcoming high tide this evening should remain below tidal flooding levels. The following three high tides will likely reach flood levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/08 PM 6.4 0.7 1.9 None 09/09 AM 7.5 1.8 1.9 Minor 09/09 PM 7.3 1.6 2.3 Minor 10/10 AM 6.6 0.9 0.9 Minor 10/10 PM 5.4 -0.3 0.2 None 11/11 AM 5.0 -0.7 -0.6 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/07 PM 5.9 1.2 1.7 None 09/08 AM 6.8 2.2 1.6 Minor 09/08 PM 6.5 1.8 1.9 Minor 10/09 AM 6.4 1.8 1.1 Minor 10/10 PM 4.5 -0.2 -0.4 None 11/10 AM 4.0 -0.7 -1.1 None Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/06 PM 7.0 1.3 1.5 None 09/07 AM 7.8 2.1 1.4 Minor 09/07 PM 7.9 2.2 1.9 Minor 10/08 AM 7.9 2.2 1.4 Minor 10/09 PM 6.1 0.4 -0.2 None 11/09 AM 5.4 -0.3 -1.0 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/06 PM 6.5 1.3 1.5 None 09/07 AM 7.2 2.0 1.3 Minor 09/07 PM 7.4 2.2 1.9 Minor 10/08 AM 7.3 2.1 1.3 Minor 10/09 PM 6.0 0.8 0.2 None 11/09 AM 5.3 0.1 -0.6 None Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/06 PM 5.7 1.3 1.1 Minor 09/06 AM 6.3 1.9 1.0 Minor 09/07 PM 6.3 1.9 1.3 Minor 10/08 AM 6.4 2.0 1.0 Minor 10/09 PM 5.3 0.9 0.1 None 11/09 AM 4.8 0.4 -0.6 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/08 PM 7.2 0.9 1.5 None 09/08 AM 8.3 2.0 1.6 Minor 09/09 PM 8.5 2.2 2.5 Minor 10/10 AM 7.9 1.6 1.1 Minor 10/10 PM 6.5 0.2 0.2 None 11/11 AM 6.1 -0.2 -0.7 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/06 PM 5.6 1.0 1.6 None 09/06 AM 6.5 1.9 1.4 Minor 09/07 PM 6.2 1.6 1.8 Minor 10/08 AM 6.2 1.6 1.1 Minor 10/08 PM 4.9 0.3 0.3 None 11/09 AM 4.6 0.0 -0.4 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/06 PM 5.0 1.0 1.3 None 09/07 AM 5.8 1.8 1.1 Minor 09/07 PM 5.9 1.9 1.8 Minor 10/09 AM 5.9 1.9 1.1 Minor 10/09 PM 4.2 0.2 -0.2 None 11/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.8 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/06 PM 5.9 0.8 1.5 None 09/07 AM 7.1 2.0 1.4 Minor 09/07 PM 6.8 1.7 1.9 Minor 10/09 AM 6.8 1.7 1.0 Minor 10/09 PM 5.3 0.2 0.0 None 11/09 AM 5.0 -0.1 -0.6 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/06 PM 3.4 0.9 1.2 None 09/06 AM 3.8 1.3 1.1 Minor 09/07 PM 3.8 1.3 1.4 Minor 10/08 AM 4.2 1.7 1.4 Minor 10/09 PM 3.1 0.6 0.5 None 11/09 AM 2.6 0.1 -0.1 None &&