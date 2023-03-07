GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that they will be closing Governor Stockley Road between Bethesda Road and Zoar Road for paving work.
The department says the work will start on Monday, March 13, and expects it to continue through Sunday, March 26.
They offer the following detours:
Detour for traffic heading north: Turn right onto Bethesda Road, then left onto Avenue of Honor, then left onto Patriots Way, followed by a left onto Zoar Road back to Governor Stockley Road.
Detour for traffic heading south: Turn left onto Zoar Road, then right onto Patriots Way, then right onto Avenue of Honor, followed by a right onto Bethesda Road back to Governor Stockley Road.