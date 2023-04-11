MILTON, Del. - The Milton Theatre held a ceremony for the opening of a newly constructed balcony on Tuesday night.
Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. and the event wrapped up around 7 p.m.
The theatre's Marketing Director JP Lacan says talks for the balcony began in 2011, and on Friday April 7, construction was finally completed.
The balcony holds nine rows and 114 seats, giving the audience an unobstructed view of the stage.
The theatre allowed community members to pay $500 to engrave a name of their choosing on a plaque of a seat. Lacan says plaques on 102 seats have been engraved so far.
Lacan says the addition of the balcony will help the theatre keep up with Milton's growing population.
The balcony is now being used for seating in shows. You can book a balcony seat for an upcoming show on the theatre's website.