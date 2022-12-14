MARYLAND - A $50 million grant through the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund will support over 100 economic development projects around the state, including here on the Eastern Shore. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the projects Wednesday.
"These grants and the dozens of projects they support will have a lasting and transformative impact, helping to make these areas more attractive for tourism, jobs, and economic development," Hogan said. "This is another shining example of how we are truly changing rural Maryland for the better."
Approved projects include a comprehensive plan to enhance airline service and improve economic development through the Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport and dredging in the West Ocean City Commercial Harbor, which will benefit waterfront- and marine-dependent businesses as well as thousands of recreational boaters.
Also in Worcester County, a proposed project would provide fiber optic service to the main street areas in Berlin, Snow Hill, and Pocomoke City and surrounding areas to allow small rural businesses the same access as in any other major city. The plan is to build infrastructure that will help these towns well into the future and could allow the county to use the network for future expansions like camera systems, Wi-Fi for towns, internet for special events, and more.
Dorchester County was also approved for a project on Woods Road that will include repaving and striping from the circle on Route 16 to Route 50. Other projects within the county include optical broadband network upgrades and the development of 34 acres of waterfront property for Cambridge Harbor streetscape design and partial construction. The area will include public waterfront green spaces accessible by water and by foot, bike, and car, as well as adding and improving sidewalks and bike racks among other amenities.
More information on these projects and others can be found on this full list.