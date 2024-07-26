MILFORD, Del. - A big announcement for geriatric care came out of the Milford Wellness Village on Friday.
A $5 million grant is set to help Delaware State University's Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Science support the Geriatric Workforce Education Program. The money comes from the U.S. Health and Human Services.
Team members from Delaware State University's Adult Continued Education and Workforce Training were on hand to explain what this money means to them.
"I live in a 55 and over community, so I know the importance of just having those services for individuals who may be able to afford it or individuals that can't," says Wanda D. Gibson. "Hopefully with some of this money, it can go towards supporting those seniors who don't have as much finances."
Nurses on hand explained how the money will improve lives.
"The Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program is going to be so beneficial for those that serve the elderly because there's a lot of misnomers about the elderly, like we don't fall or have dementia simply because we're more aged," says Lon Kieffer. "It's a special talent to work with those folks that are suffering from those things."
U.S. Senator Tom Carper's office says the money is in response to Delaware's aging population and gaps in the health care workforce. Senator Carper helped secure this funding through the Congressionally Directed Spending process, along with Senator Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.