Lewes, Del. - In a significant move to enhance healthcare accessibility in Sussex County, Beebe Healthcare accepted a $1 million grant from Highmark Delaware. According to Beebe, the funds will be used in establishing a cutting-edge clinic in the Long Neck area.
This new facility will be dedicated to the Family Medicine Residency program. People from Beebe Healthcare and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield got a first look at the plans for the new location during a recent visit. A groundbreaking event is anticipated later this year in collaboration with the developer.
Beebe says that the grant, awarded in 2022, has played a pivotal role in supporting the development of the new facility. This includes medical equipment and information systems that are crucial for the residency. The facility aims to provide approximately 7,000 primary care appointments when fully staffed. The new building will also offer a new residency option for prospective residents. The addition may help address the need for more primary healthcare options in Sussex County.