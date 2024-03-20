DELMARVA- The Backing Small Businesses grant program, a joint initiative by American Express, is now accepting applications. This program is designed to provide financial assistance to economically vulnerable and under-resourced small businesses with a significant community presence.
The program says this year it offers $10,000 grants aimed at projects that contribute to business growth and improvement, with a focus on community building, economic viability enhancement, and the promotion of meaningful change.
The application window for these grants opened recently and will remain open until April 7. However, the program notes that the application process will be closed once 5,000 applications are received, potentially ending before this deadline.
The eligibility criteria and application process details are available on the program's website.