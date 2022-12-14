Salisbury, MD - Tender love, and care will soon come to Salisbury's Union Railway Station.
A five-hundred thousand dollar grant from the state’s Strategic Demolition Fund will go towards rehabilitating the early twentieth century staple.
According to the city, the station requires significant improvements to the main slate roof, gutter system, windows, doors, structural framing, and more to position the space for reuse.
Evolution Craft Brewing Company has partnered with the city, and will lead the project.
Company co-owner, John Knorr says, “The commitment of state investment to renovate this unique historic structure provides a real opportunity for a significant impact in the neighborhood.”