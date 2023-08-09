KENT COUNTY, Del. - Money is available to homeowners who wish to have their septic systems pumped out for routine maintenance.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Kent Conservation District announced on Friday that grants are available for homeowners in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed in Kent County.
DNREC says enough money is available to pump out the septic systems of roughly 300 homes.
The pump-out project runs through June 30, 2024, or as long as funding lasts. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Interested homeowners can contact the Kent Conservation District at 302-608-5370 or visit kentcd.org for a grant application.