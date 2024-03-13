Delaware- The Delaware Department of Agriculture has opened applications for the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI) until April 30, 2024. According to the department, over $1.7 million in competitive grant funding is available to bolster resilience in Delaware’s food supply chain. The department says that the initiative aims to enhance the capacity for aggregating, processing, manufacturing, and distributing locally and regionally produced food products. The programs would cover a wide range of produce including specialty crops, dairy, grain, and aquaculture. However, meat and poultry, fiber, wild-caught seafood, and dietary supplements are notably excluded from grant eligibility.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture says that the RFSI offers two grant options. One of those options is the Simplified Equipment-Only Projects. This provides grants ranging from $10 thousand to $100 thousand solely for equipment purchases. The second option is the Infrastructure Grants. According to the department, these require a minimum 50% match from applicants and fund projects between $100 thousand and a little under $1.2 million. The department says eligible applicants include agricultural producers or processors, nonprofit organizations, for-profit entities, and local government entities operating within Delaware. People looking to apply can access application materials and information about the grant program through the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF) application portal. Additionally, informational webinars will be held to assist prospective applicants in navigating the application process, with the first one taking place on Mar. 21.