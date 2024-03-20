EASTERN SHORE, Md.-– Over $4.5 million is headed towards infrastructure projects on Maryland's Eastern Shore. These funds, secured by the Senators through the Inflation Reduction Act, aim to enhance transportation connectivity in communities historically divided by infrastructure barriers.
The awarded grants, provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Neighborhood Access and Equity (NAE) Grant Program, will bolster critical transportation upgrades in Talbot County and Worcester County.
One project targets pedestrian and vehicle access enhancements along U.S. Route 50 in Easton, while the other focuses on planning and designing a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Route 113 in Berlin, along with sidewalk and street crossing improvements.
“These grants address longstanding challenges faced by communities along Route 50 and Route 113. By improving access and safety, we’re fostering economic growth and reconnecting neighborhoods,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen.
“Investing in walkable, accessible communities is essential for fostering economic opportunity and enhancing quality of life,” added Senator Ben Cardin.
The $4,509,759 federal allocation will advance the following projects:
1. **Enhancing Easton Neighborhood Access on U.S. Route 50**:
- Amount: $3,309,759
- Description: This project aims to improve the U.S. 50 corridor in Easton by enhancing pedestrian infrastructure, including new sidewalks, raised landscaped medians, and pedestrian signals, to increase accessibility and safety for both local residents and travelers.
2. **Bridging the Highway that Divides Berlin Project**:
- Amount: $1,200,000
- Description: Funds will be allocated to plan and design a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over Route 113 in Berlin, addressing the longstanding divide caused by the highway. Additionally, sidewalk and crossing improvements will be identified to enhance connectivity and access to essential services.
These grants are part of a broader effort by the federal lawmakers to address infrastructure disparities in Maryland, with a total of over $11 million in federal grants being announced to mitigate community division caused by infrastructure.