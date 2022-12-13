Baltimore, MD - To further combat the state's digital divide, the Connect Maryland initiative will receive nearly six-million dollars towards expanding high-speed internet access.
According to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the Office of Statewide Broadband will apply additional funding towards creating a structure to effectively target unserved and underserved broadband regions throughout the state.
The Connect Maryland initiative, a $400 million dollar investment, was adopted last year by Governor, Larry Hogan. The initiative's goal concerns closing the state's digital divide; giving all Marylanders exceptional broadband access.