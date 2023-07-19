This is Boloney and Bobbette, found as strays together on the street. Boloney is not yet four months old and Bobbette is a young adult. They are in need of a foster family. Courtesy Grass Roots Rescue.
MILTON, Del. - Volunteer group Grass Roots Rescue in Milton is racing against time to help about 130 dogs in need find foster homes. The dogs, if matched with a foster family, will arrive to Delaware on Saturday, July 29 from shelters in southern states like South Carolina and Georgia.
Sadly, the organization expects that about 20 to 50 percent of the dogs entering shelters will not make it out. There's a high probability that the pets that aren't fostered will be put down due to a lack of room and resources at shelters across the southern U.S. Though it is working to save about 130 dogs, Grass Roots is only able to bring the dogs for which it can find fosters.
Sandy is a 7-month-old cutie. This girl is in desperate need of a foster home. She is spayed and heartworm negative and also good with other animals. Courtesy Grass Roots Rescue.
Dixie is another puppy also in need of a foster. Pets waiting include all ages and multiple different breeds. Courtesy Grass Roots Rescue.
So far, there haven't been many applicants. In fact, as of Monday, the organization said there have been zero new foster applications.
"We are at a loss..." the group posted on Facebook.
Many have commented that they are unable to take on a dog or additional dog where they live. Despite this, Grass Roots tries to make it as easy as possible for foster families. According to Grass Roots, the cost of needed supplies, food and approved veterinary care will be covered by the organization.
"Your job is to love them and teach them how to be a part of the family and update us with what you learn about them while they are in your care," the organization said. "We are here to help you every step of the way."
This is Rosie. She is a 2-year-old terrier. Courtesy Grass Roots Rescue.
This is Jelly Bean! Jelly Bean is about a year and a half old, heartworm negative, and good with other animals. Jelly Bean is one of at least three Malamutes looking for a foster family. The others are named Hugs and S'mores. Courtesy Grass Roots Rescue.
This gray beard says life experience... Raymond is 13 and was actually adopted from the Grass Roots Rescue 13 years ago. He's now in need of a foster family. He weighs 55 pounds. Courtesy Grass Roots Rescue.
Those interested in fostering a dog through Grass Roots Rescue can find an application on the organization's website at grrde.org/volunteer. More photos and information about specific dogs in need of fostering and adoption can be found on Facebook. For specific questions, reach out to grassrootsde@gmail.com.