Great Marsh Park Changes in the Works

LEWES, Del. - Sixty six acres of natural beauty in Lewes undergoes surveying for a plan to maintain it. Community members say that preserving Great Marsh Park will be a breath of fresh air compared to the rest of the city.
"It's nice to have other options, not just going to Cape Henlopen State Park. It'll be nice to have a walking trail within the city limits of Lewes." said Marta Nammack, Lewes local.
The plan for the park includes removing invasive species, adding educational resources, walking trails, and more. The city has to act fast to get their plan approved to keep the land from going to developers.
"A nature center might be a great idea. There's certainly room for all kinds of outdoor nature related activities here, we already have some, we could certainly use more. Just don't turn them into more houses." said David Liemer who is on the board for the Lewes Unleashed Dog Park. A dog park within the Great Marsh property.
Lewes park and marine administrator Janet Reeves says that most of the developments needed for the park will need to come from grants from the city.
Funding is only one part of this process.
Barbie Kiker, Lewes Community Garden, said, "Once the city has a plan for the park, then we are able to go after more funding that wasn't available before and I think the city also has plans to look for funding. So we're working together."
The plan for the park is still conceptual and will require further approval to get the logistics confirmed. The next public workshop to finalize the plan for the Great Marsh Park will take place in October.