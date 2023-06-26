GREENWOOD, Del. - Four agencies responded to a house fire early Monday morning that they say was made more difficult by leaking propane tanks on the scene.
Around 1:30 a.m., members of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company were alerted to a house fire on Oak Road. They arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. Multiple agencies including fire departments from Bridgeville, Georgetown, and Ellendale responded to assist.
First responders were on the scene longer than expected, as two gas tanks continued to release propane and remained on fire after the house was under control. Firefighters continued to spray them with water until Pep Up Propane arrived to help secure them and keep responders safe.
An official from Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company said that no one was home at the time of the fire and that no one was hurt. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.