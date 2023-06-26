Oak Road house fire

Firefighters arrived to find a house on Oak Road up in flames early Monday morning. Courtesy Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company.

GREENWOOD, Del. - Four agencies responded to a house fire early Monday morning that they say was made more difficult by leaking propane tanks on the scene.

Around 1:30 a.m., members of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company were alerted to a house fire on Oak Road. They arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. Multiple agencies including fire departments from Bridgeville, Georgetown, and Ellendale responded to assist.

First responders putting out an overnight fire in Greenwood

Four agencies responded to the house fire. Courtesy Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company.

First responders were on the scene longer than expected, as two gas tanks continued to release propane and remained on fire after the house was under control. Firefighters continued to spray them with water until Pep Up Propane arrived to help secure them and keep responders safe.

Propane tanks burning at Greenwood house fire

Two leaking propane tanks made it harder to put the fire out. Courtesy Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company.

An official from Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company said that no one was home at the time of the fire and that no one was hurt. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Oak Road house damage

No one was home at the time of the fire. Courtesy Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company.