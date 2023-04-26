Greenwood Library Hosts Disaster Preparedness Workshop

GREENWOOD, Del.- Weeks after a deadly tornado tore through Western Sussex County, local leaders are holding a workshop to help people prepare for other disasters.
Presenters will guide a conversation about steps you and your family can take to be better prepared for emergencies and disasters. Presenters will familiarize participants with the individual and family emergency/communication plan, the important documents folder, the shelter-in-place kit, and the gobag.
Each participant will receive a free Go-Bag to take home and informational materials to support their health and safety, when planning for disasters and emergencies. One free “mini” shelter-in-place kit will be given away at the end of the session!
The program is free and open to all. Registration is required. To register, visit greenwood.lib.de.us or call 302-855-1242. When registering, please let library staff know if you would need any accommodations.