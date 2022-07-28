Greenwood man wins $3,000,000 playing MEGA MILLIONS®

DOVER, Del.- A Greenwood man wins 3 million dollars playing MEGA MILLIONS®.
The man, who wished to remain anonymous, recently purchased a single MEGA MILLIONS® ticket for five games using Quick Pick from Royal Farms #109 in Bridgeville.
This quick stop would soon turn out to be a visit the man will never forget. When he scanned his ticket a few days later, he realized he had matched all five numbers as well as the 3X MEGAPLIER® for the July 22 drawing, taking his prize total to $3,000,000 before taxes.
The man said his first reaction to the win was one of utter disbelief. “I had kind of forgotten about the ticket,” the man said. “When I finally scanned it, I thought there had to be a mistake. I checked with the cashier, and sure enough, it really was a $3,000,000 winner. I still can’t believe it.”
When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, the man said he intends to pay off his mortgage. “My wife and I are thrilled about it. Retirement definitely just got a little closer,” the man added.
MEGA MILLIONS® drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM EST. The current estimated annuity jackpot stands at $810 million dollars, and the lucky winning ticket is still out there waiting to be found.
The man claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on July 25.