GREENWOOD, Del. - A Greenwood man was shot and stabbed Thursday night and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He is stable at this time and his suspected attacker is now in custody.
Delaware State Police said they arrived around 7:15 p.m. Thursday night to the 13,000 block of Bender Farm Road in Greenwood for a reported shooting. They found a 62-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity and a stab wound to the upper torso. He was transported to an area hospital for serious injuries.
The suspect, 43-year-old Roger McBroom Jr., fled the scene before police arrived and was not located until today. According to police, at approximately 9 a.m. Friday, Capitol Police and officers from the Dover Police Department responded to State Police headquarters for a suspicious male, later identified as McBroom. McBroom again fled the scene before police arrived and refused to stop when officers attempted a traffic stop.
The suspect was taken into custody after his vehicle became stuck in traffic. He has been charged with felonies for assault in the first degree, aggravated menacing, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $126,000 secured bond.