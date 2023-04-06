Greenwood Tornado Clean Up Prepares For Severe Weather

GREENWOOD, Del.- Tarps everywhere. That is one way to describe the scene in Greenwood this evening.
Homes not yet recovered from last weekend's tornado had to be covered up as severe thunderstorms rolled through Thursday evening.
The storm system brought heavy winds and rain, as well as lots of lightning. But the effort to clean up after the tornado was carried on by people like Mark Taylor.
Taylor could be seen preparing a tarp to go over a destroyed roof. He said with the incoming weather, he knew he had to get right to work- and fast.
"The sense of urgency has definitely been raised," he said. "I actually just came out here from another job to help finish up out here so they could finish up before the rain comes."
Neighbors all around seemed to agree that nothing will ever get in the way of Greenwood coming back stronger. But for now, the small town will be weathering the storm.