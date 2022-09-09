REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The annual charity event Greyhounds Reach the Beach® (GRtB), which creates awareness of the need to adopt retired racing greyhounds, is returning to Rehoboth Beach.
GRtB says the event, which started in 1995, has been held at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center since 2019. GRtB will start with a kick-off event on the evening of Wednesday, October 5th, and will end with a boardwalk parade on the morning of Sunday, October 9th.
GRtB says the event also features speakers, vendors, a silent auction and raffle, the Beer & Biscuit Mixer, a Beach Bonfire and Blessing of the Hounds, walking tours, boat cruises, Pet First Aid / CPR Class, and more. Advance registration, event schedule, and additional information can be found on the website, www.GRtB.org. Registration will also be available on site.
Greyhounds Reach the Beach® is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) charity registered as a Delaware corporation, run entirely by volunteers. They say that this year, Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware (GPAD) is overseeing the management of the event. Greyhounds Reach the Beach® is a member of the of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.
GRtB says that local residents and tourists are invited to stop by the event, and support GRtB by shopping for unique dog-related merchandise.