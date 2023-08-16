MILFORD, Del. - The Griffith Lake boat ramp and parking lot on Williamsville Road near Milford has closed due to dam safety concerns associated with construction activities, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
They say the construction work at the dam is under the authority of the Delaware Department of Transportation.
According to the department, the closure was caused by water flow problems at the dam.
They say anglers who fish at Griffith Lake can instead use the Blairs Pond boat ramp or Haven Lake boat ramp near Milford.