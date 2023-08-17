MILFORD, Del.- Griffith Lake in Milford is empty as DNREC closed the boat ramp and parking lot due to dam safety concerns.
Cody Watson, a recreational fisher from Dover, enjoys fishing in Milford, and he considers Griffith Lake a popular spot. The closure of this lake concerns him.
Watson said, "I'm hoping it doesn't affect any of the fish or any of the other ecosystems that are, you know, around that area with it being shut down."
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), the dam requires inspection, necessitating a lowering of the water level. However, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) states that the water level is currently too low for boaters to safely access the lake, resulting in this vacant parking lot.
In the meantime, anglers can utilize either the Blair's Pond boat ramp or the Haven Lake boat ramp, both located near Milford.
Watson is currently fishing at Abbotts Pond and hopes that Griffith Lake will reopen soon.
He added, "A lot of people do go there... so I think it being down is kind of-- this is like the worst time for it to be down, during the summer, when it's a good time to catch fish."
The timing of the construction's completion remains uncertain.
DelDOT is collaborating with DNREC to lower the water level of the lake for further investigation of the issue.