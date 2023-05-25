DELMARVA - Families across Delmarva will head outdoors to gather for barbecues and fireworks over Memorial Day weekend. The Maryland State Fire Marshal reminds people that increased outside activities can also result in an increase of fire risks.
For outdoor cooking on gas grills, the fire marshal recommends transporting gas in the upright position on the floor of a vehicle with windows open. Grill users should make sure connections are tight and check them with soapy water, which will show bubbles if there are leaks. Grease shouldn't be able to drip onto the hose or gas cylinder.
As for charcoal grills, the fire marshal says only a small amount of starter fuel is needed and that it should never be added once a fire has started. Fire can follow the fluid stream back to the container and possibly explode. Ashes should be wetted with water before emptying to avoid accidentally starting another fire.
One of the most important reminders, the fire marshal says, is to never use outdoor cooking equipment inside, including in garages or on porches.
"Charcoal grills produce carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless, and poisonous gas which, even in small quantities, can cause injury or death," said State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci. "Liquefied petroleum gas cylinders that develop a leak indoors can be the cause of an explosion with devastating results."
In addition to barbecues, fireworks are a common theme at get-togethers to kick off the summer season. Public displays attract thousands of spectators every year and, when organized by licensed and inspected professionals, can be enjoyed safely. However, the fire marshal says that people often attempt to use both illegal and legal fireworks on their own.
Geraci recommends attending a professional display instead of setting off fireworks individually. If private parties still want to use them, they should be aware that, in Maryland, the only fireworks allowed for personal use are snap and pops, party poppers, black snakes, gold labeled sparklers, and ground-based sparking devices. In Delaware, sparklers and ground-based items can be purchased by adults from June 4 through July 4 and from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1. They can only be used on July 4, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day, according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal.
If planning to use fireworks during the summer, Geraci advises parents to provide close supervision if kids are involved. When using sparklers, people should keep them away from the body, as they burn at around 1,200 degrees and can catch on loose clothing. It's also recommended to never drink alcohol while handling fireworks.