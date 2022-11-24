SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Last-minute Thanksgiving groceries can be bought at the following stores until their listed closing times:
REHOBOTH BEACH
- ACME is open until 4 p.m.
- Safeway is open until 7 p.m.
- Giant is open until 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed
LEWES
- Weis is open until 4 p.m.
- Redner's is closed
LONG NECK
- Weis is open until 4 p.m.
- Giant is open until 4 p.m.
- Harris Teeter is open until 2 p.m.
MILTON
- Food Lion is open until 3 p.m.
MILLSBORO
- Food Lion is open until 3 p.m.
GEORGETOWN
- Walmart is closed
- Redner's is closed