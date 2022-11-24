Forgetting something for your Thanksgiving meal? Stores are closing early.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Last-minute Thanksgiving groceries can be bought at the following stores until their listed closing times:

REHOBOTH BEACH

  • ACME is open until 4 p.m.
  • Safeway is open until 7 p.m.
  • Giant is open until 5 p.m.
  • Walmart is closed

LEWES

  • Weis is open until 4 p.m.
  • Redner's is closed

LONG NECK

  • Weis is open until 4 p.m.
  • Giant is open until 4 p.m.
  • Harris Teeter is open until 2 p.m.

MILTON

  • Food Lion is open until 3 p.m.

MILLSBORO

  • Food Lion is open until 3 p.m.

GEORGETOWN

  • Walmart is closed
  • Redner's is closed