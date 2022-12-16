Rehoboth Beach, Del - For those who often crave the local staple, Grotto Pizza, an option to stock your supply at home, has returned.
The Rehoboth Beach, based franchise is again offering customers its Bake at Home Pizza. The swirl-top pies will be exclusively available at Delaware and Maryland restaurants. However, the franchise hopes to eventually delve into shipping options.
The award-winning franchise says a thawed pizza takes up to 10 minutes to cook in a 425-degree oven, and a frozen pizza heats up in just 10 to 12 minutes.
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, stated, “our customers are huge fans of our Bake at Home Pizza, but we hit pause to perfect the production process, ”We want to offer them the best possible quality and taste.”