DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Grotto Pizza is back open in Dewey Beach with a new and improved modern restaurant. The restaurant faces Route 1 and sits across from the previous Grotto Pizza, which is likely to become retail and condo space.
This Dewey Beach location is the newest addition to the Grotto Pizza franchise, which has 23 locations in Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The restaurant features open air dining, a sports bar and a takeout section that offers the full menu. It will be open Thursday through Sunday for lunch and dinner until mid-May, when the hours increase.