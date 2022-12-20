Grotto Pizza Brings Changes to Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A new restaurant, a set of condos, and a proposed hotel, are just a few of the changes that are in the works by Grotto Pizza.
Grotto Pizza started out as a pizza stand in Rehoboth Beach in 1960. Since then they’ve opened several restaurants across the East Coast. They are continuing their development in Sussex County.
Vice president of Grotto Pizza, Jeff Gosnear said a it’s an investment that has been a long time coming.
“Eastern Sussex county is growing and we want to be a part of that. We want to put our best foot forward," he said.
The biggest investment could be a 60-room upscale hotel that is currently in the approval process in Rehoboth Beach.
It still has several steps to go, but it is something Gosnear said the company is excited about.
“We think we can make something really spectacular there something this town can be proud of something for us to be proud of," he said.
Despite a lot of excitement, some of the changes are being greeted with uncertainty.
“If I had to make a decision one way or the other, I’d be on the negative side. I just think it’s going to dramatically change the atmosphere of these towns," Joe Godek said.
But not everyone feels that way. Chris Allison said she is excited for the changes
“Change is progress and I’m all for change as long as it’s done tastefully," she said.
In addition to the hotel proposal, a set of condos and mixed-use retail space was approved in Dewey Beach.
They are also set to begin renovations on their Grand Slam location in Lewes.