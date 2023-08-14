GEORGETOWN, Del. - Víctor Hernández walked to the United States and into a new life 17 years ago.
"What we seek is to surpass ourselves and the American dream, and like everyone else, who want to come to this side, you make the decision, and you come. It's not easy, but it can be done," Hernández said.
Hernández's journey to Delaware started in Guatemala. It took 15 days, five of them walking.
"The truth is that you suffer a lot because sometimes you run out of food in the middle of the path. It is not like remembering that you are going on vacation. You simply suffer, for example, the walk, apart from tiredness and thirst," Hernández said.
Once he arrived, he spent several years working in construction and a chicken plant in our area. Hernández then decided to become his own boss and started a Georgetown restaurant called Delaware Nutrition.
"I think it's like everything. Sometimes at the beginning, as you say, you get to the moment where you say, 'I don't want to do it anymore because it's a long process,' but remember that you always have a goal, you have a dream to fulfill and you say 'no until it is fulfilled I want to continue fighting," Hernández said.
Today, Hernández is accomplishing one of his dreams, to impact people's lives through nutrition in a country that has given him great opportunities.