SEAFORD, Del. - Starting on July 19, a portion of Gum Branch Road near Woodland Road will be closed due to a crossroad pipe installation.
The Delaware Department of Transportation has put two detours into place. Drivers traveling south on Gum Road are instructed to turn right onto Clark Road, turn left onto River Road, then left onto Woodland Ferry Road, and back to Gum Branch Road. Those driving north are to take Woodland Ferry Road to River Road and travel north, then turn right onto Clark road, returning to Gum Branch Road.
The installation is set to be completed on July 28, weather permitting.
More information about road closures and construction can be found on DelDOT's website.