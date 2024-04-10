DELMARVA- Wednesday was the beginning of a very blustery beach day when it came to wind. It is important to be on the look out for Gale Winds (28 to 58 knots) for the next few days.
Not only will the strong winds effect traffic for boaters on the water, but could be problematic for recreational activities along the beach itself.
Additionally, Delmarva is likely to see a few isolated thunderstorms for Thursday evening and Friday morning. Temperatures will climb well into the 70's during the day and fall into the 50's at night prior to the start of the weekend, April 13 and 14.
These days Delmarva could actually get close to summer like temperatures, near 80 degrees.