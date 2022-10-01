DELMARVA-- As the remnants of Hurricane Ian cross Delmarva, coastal flooding remains a concern.
Early Saturday morning, wind gusts and heavy rain walloped most of the peninsula. WRDE Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams says storm surge is expected to be most notable around 9 a.m. Saturday. Some cities, such as Milford, handed out sandbags to those worried about flooding.
Incredibly heavy surf was seen along the coast overnight, including at the Ocean City Inlet. Drivers are asked to be aware of standing water, especially in low-lying areas, as high tides come in throughout the weekend.