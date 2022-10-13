Gypsy Moth Activity On The Rise In Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The leaves are falling in Sussex County.
But an invasive insect has the trees bare before the leaves are ready to fall. Behind hundreds of acres of destruction is the gypsy moth, also called a spongy moth.
These insects eat the leaves of a long list of trees, causing them to defoliate and eventually die.
The moths have been in Delaware since the 1970s,, but an increase in activity has been detected this past year.
The bugs have now defoliated trees in eight hundred twenty five acres of land in Gumboro, Cypress Swamp and Nanticoke wildlife reserve.
This is compared to only 12 acres in 2021.
The moths and their caterpillar stage impact a long list of trees, including red maple trees, sweet gum trees, black gum trees and most of the broadleaf deciduous trees that lose their leaves this time of year.