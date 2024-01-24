BERLIN, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County is relocating its ReStore, aiming to enhance accessibility and visibility for shoppers, donors and volunteers.
The new location, opening on March 1, 2024, at 11307 Manklin Creek Road, features an expanded space of over 2,000 square feet.
The ReStore, a crucial part of the organization's mission to provide affordable housing solutions, offers donated home improvement items, furniture, appliances and building materials at discounted prices, generating funds to support operations.
"We are thrilled about the new location and the opportunities it brings for us to better serve our community," said Andrea Bowland, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County.
With this new facility, Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County is inviting the public to a grand opening event on March 1, where people can take a first look at the new store and inventory. At this event, there will be exclusive discounts, light refreshments and a ribbon cutting.
The store will operate during the following hours:
- Tuesday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday and Monday: Closed
The existing ReStore facility at 9026 Worcester Highway in Berlin is scheduled to close its doors on Saturday, Feb. 17. Habitat for Humanity says that the last day to make donations at the Berlin location is set for Saturday, Feb. 10. Donations for the new Ocean Pines location will be accepted beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 27.
For more information about the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, visit habitatworcester.org.