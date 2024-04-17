Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long made it official on Tuesday by filing her candidacy for Governor. It was more of a formality for the Indian River High School grad who announced in the fall of 2023 that she was seeking to replace John Carney. Shortly after the September's announcement Carney, whose second and final term expires next January, gave his endorsement.
In December, Hall-Long was in a position of having to clarify finance reporting issues from previous political campaigns.
Currently there are two other Democrats running for Governor, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Collin O'Mara. Delaware's primary is Sept. 10. The lone Republican vying for the office is retired police officer Jerry Price of Lewes.
CoastTV News interviewed Lt. Governor Hall-Long earlier this year. Click here to view portions of that conversation.