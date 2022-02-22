DOVER, Del.- Firefly fans woke up to a surprise Tuesday morning. Just months after the last Firefly Festival, the lineup for the 10th anniversary was announced.
Last year's festival, already in September instead of June, had delays because of heavy rain. Many COVID precautions were in place. With Firefly months away, there's no word yet on how COVID will effect this years festivities. But fans on social media are already saying, they're ready to get tickets.
Headlining the festival Thursday is singer Halsey. Then Friday night, My Chemical romance is taking the stage. One of the biggest nights, Saturday, Green Day is headlining. Finally, Dua Lipa will finish out the fest on Sunday.
Mixed in the lineup are popular singers from the early two thousands up to 2022 including pop-punk star Avril Lavigne, Willow, All Time Low, and Charlie XCX.
Now that you've seen the lineup, you can already get prepared for camping out. Presale for general admission, VIP, and Super VIP opens Friday, with ticket prices starting at 300 dollars. Presale will also be available for group camping, RV camping, and glam-ping.
This is the second year in a row the 4 day fest is in September, kicking off the 22nd. When the festival gets here, 102.5 WBOC FM is your Firefly music festival headquarters for lineups, ticket info, and more!