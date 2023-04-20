MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources cautions anyone who encounters a fawn that may appear abandoned to resist the urge to feed or handle the animal.
"While fawns are cute, they are wild animals with very specific needs, and human interaction can be detrimental to their long term well-being," said Karina Stonesifer, acting Wildlife and Heritage Service director. "Removing deer from the wild and keeping them in captivity is also against the law in Maryland."
According to the department, deer are born with specialized adaptations which have helped their species survive for ages. Born during spring, fawns instinctively lie motionless when approached by potential predators and rely on their lack of odor, natural spotty camouflage, and freezing behavior to help them avoid danger.
Sometimes inquisitive fawns will explore new surroundings and appear lost or orphaned. The department said there is usually no need for human intervention since the doe is likely nearby foraging and will return to nurse her baby when it is safe. In fact, deer in particular do not handle the stress of human interaction well and can die in the process of being helped by well-meaning citizens.
Captivity can lead to malnutrition, injury, and stress for wildlife. Deer may also pose human health risks and become dangerous as they mature.
More information on fawns and how to handle an encounter with them can be found on the Department of Natural Resources website. Questions about young wild animals can be directed to Maryland's wildlife hotline at 877-463-6497.