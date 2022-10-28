MILLSBORO, Del. - Humane Animal Partners (HAP) says they are hosting Save 'Em By the Sea Casino Night, a major fundraising event for the organization in Sussex County.
They say that the event, which takes place on Wednesday, November 16th from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Baywood Greens in Millsboro, aims to benefit the homeless and abandoned animals in HAP's care, as well as support their various public community service programs including low-cost spay/neuter, vaccination and wellness clinics, free pet food pantries, and more.
According to HAP, tickets include two complimentary drinks, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and free access to casino games. They say there will also be dining, live entertainment and music by Jimmy Brewster, chances to win prize raffle baskets, and a silent auction. According to HAP, some of the silent auction items include round-trip vacation packages to places such as Costa Rica and Alaska.
HAP says tickets cost $125 per person and can be purchased at: tinyurl.com/5hxpb2tv
They say the event is sponsored by Ashton Pools, P.U.P.S. of Lewes, Canalside Inn, CarMax, and Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, with the vacation packages provided by AMFund.
Formally Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA, the two organizations merged in to HAP earlier this year. The HAP website will launch this later fall, but the organization says until that happens, people can visit delawarehumane.org, and delspca.org to browse adoptable animals, as well as learn about services offered, volunteering, upcoming events, and more.