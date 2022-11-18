Harbeson Exotic Bird Store Searching For New Owner

HARBESON, Del.- M and D Bird Farm in Harbeson is looking for a new owner.
Owner Terri Martin says that she is selling the store after multiple health issues.
The store trains and grooms birds, and even rescues birds from people who can't take care of them anymore.
According to Martin, exotic birds became a popular choice for a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for the birds is high.
"People are sequestered to their house," she said. "They're working from home, they want a pet they don't have to take outside and walk, they don't have to clean litter boxes."
There's very few exotic bird stores in the area. And on top of that, some pet stores have closed their doors in recent years. People like Julie Humphrys say that there's not enough places to get what they need.
"Having people around that can answer questions, and provide services, and that's another thing- like wing clipping, or if they need beak trimming, there's not a whole lot around here and that makes things difficult," she said.
The store is on sale for $350,000.